Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Sells $24,075.25 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $24,075.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 625,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,098,747.90. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Bitterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 30th, Kevin Bitterman sold 8,492 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $518,351.68.

On Thursday, July 24th, Kevin Bitterman sold 13,033 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $797,228.61.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Kevin Bitterman sold 29,837 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $1,819,161.89.

On Friday, July 18th, Kevin Bitterman sold 664 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $40,590.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $58.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 37.65 and a current ratio of 37.65. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $68.73.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.41). As a group, research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 38.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,479,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 5,092.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

