Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,689 Shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTWO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTWO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the first quarter worth about $636,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000.

Get Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares alerts:

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares Price Performance

Shares of NTWO opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

About Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 18, 2024 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp - Class A Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.