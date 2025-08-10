Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 1,058 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $30,787.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of USNA stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $235.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.20 million. Research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than USANA Health Sciences
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.