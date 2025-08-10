Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 1,058 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $30,787.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of USNA stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $235.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.20 million. Research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 339.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 542.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 8,141.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

