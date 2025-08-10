Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.22 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

