Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $2.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.
TV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Grupo Televisa from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Televisa
Grupo Televisa Trading Down 3.3%
Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Grupo Televisa had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $787.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa by 99.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,375 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa during the second quarter worth about $4,692,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 13,477.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,749,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,160 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,946,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after buying an additional 827,363 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Televisa Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Televisa
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.