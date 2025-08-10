Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 123.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Stock Down 2.6%

TDG opened at $1,392.54 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,507.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,411.00.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,997,959.19. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,429,398.76. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,872 shares of company stock worth $100,747,061 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,616.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDG

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.