Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,689,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,588,195,000 after acquiring an additional 267,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,398 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,661,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,653,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,158,000 after buying an additional 81,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,590,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,383,000 after buying an additional 624,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,589.53. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $63,078.84. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,938.65. This represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.86.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 132.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.64.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

