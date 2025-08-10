Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SGHC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $495.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 134,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 44.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 416.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 44,395 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the second quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 8.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

