Wells Fargo & Company Raises Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target to $79.00

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SOLV. KeyCorp started coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Get Solventum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Solventum

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Solventum has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Solventum will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solventum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 140.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,583,000.

Solventum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.