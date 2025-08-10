Penko Krassimir Ivanov Purchases 1,425 Shares of Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) CFO Penko Krassimir Ivanov acquired 1,425 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $37,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,288.50. This trade represents a 22.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AROW stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. Arrow Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $457.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.83 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Corporation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 37,869 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AROW shares. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Arrow Financial from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

