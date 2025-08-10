Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price target on Pinterest and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

NYSE PINS opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 49.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,045.84. This represents a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,502,611 shares of company stock worth $51,602,943. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 282.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

