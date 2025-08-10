Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $717.00 to $726.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

PH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.00.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $727.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $656.35. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $745.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,700,795,000 after purchasing an additional 168,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after buying an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after buying an additional 1,137,564 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,016,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,294,000 after buying an additional 172,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after acquiring an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.