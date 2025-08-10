HC Wainwright Lowers Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Price Target to $22.00

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 144.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Redwire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Redwire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Redwire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Redwire Price Performance

NYSE:RDW opened at $8.98 on Friday. Redwire has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.52.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $61.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redwire will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 496,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Redwire by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Further Reading

