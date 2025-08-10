Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $66.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

