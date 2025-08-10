Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Up 20% – What’s Next?

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report) shot up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 388,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 174,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$31.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

