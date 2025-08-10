Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.85 and last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 163300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.