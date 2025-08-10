IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 21000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Down 9.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

