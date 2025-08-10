Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.31) and last traded at GBX 385.50 ($5.18), with a volume of 81079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.50 ($5.25).

Frontier Developments Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 331.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 248.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.86), for a total value of £102,524 ($137,893.75). Insiders have sold 183,857 shares of company stock valued at $67,404,919 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

