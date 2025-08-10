AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 612 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 612 ($8.23), with a volume of 12176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 608 ($8.18).

AIB Group Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 588.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 542.80.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc operates predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our shares are quoted on the Euronext Dublin and the London stock exchange and we are a member of the FTSE4Good index. Our three core segments are: Retail Banking, Capital Markets and AIB UK. We also operate wholesale treasury activities along with control and support functions.

