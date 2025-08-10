Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Saab AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 427,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 176,088 shares.The stock last traded at $26.17 and had previously closed at $27.19.
SAABY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Saab to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded Saab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.
Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Saab had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter.
Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.
