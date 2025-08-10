Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 36,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 281,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.74 million, a P/E ratio of 109.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

