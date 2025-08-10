Home Reit (LON:HOME) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 3931302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of £102.77 million, a P/E ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 45.92.

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

