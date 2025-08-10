Barnett & Company Inc. Has $882,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Barnhard Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

