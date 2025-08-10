Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) is Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises 3.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned 2.90% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $74,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $105.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.59. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $115.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

