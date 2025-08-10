Cooper Financial Group Acquires 13,269 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

