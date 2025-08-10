Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,259 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

