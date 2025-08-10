Biltmore Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 58,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 201,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after buying an additional 61,696 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 613.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,874,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $640.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $642.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

