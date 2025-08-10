Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 6.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $38,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,072 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,234,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,682 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,774,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,860 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,303,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,847,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $43.87.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.