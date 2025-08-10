iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $640.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $642.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

