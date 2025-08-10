JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

