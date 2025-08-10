Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Black Hills Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

