Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 891 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.77.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

