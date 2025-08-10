General Mills (NYSE:GIS) versus Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Head-To-Head Analysis

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) and Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Mills and Tingyi Cayman Islands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Mills $19.49 billion 1.39 $2.30 billion $4.10 12.15 Tingyi Cayman Islands $11.22 billion 0.72 $519.46 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than Tingyi Cayman Islands.

General Mills has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingyi Cayman Islands has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares General Mills and Tingyi Cayman Islands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Mills 11.78% 24.88% 7.16% Tingyi Cayman Islands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for General Mills and Tingyi Cayman Islands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Mills 2 9 4 0 2.13 Tingyi Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 0.00

General Mills presently has a consensus target price of $59.7333, suggesting a potential upside of 19.95%. Given General Mills’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe General Mills is more favorable than Tingyi Cayman Islands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of General Mills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of General Mills shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

General Mills beats Tingyi Cayman Islands on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables. The company also manufactures and markets pet food products, including dog and cat food; and operates ice cream parlors. It markets its products under the Annie’s, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Dunkaroos, Edgard & Cooper, Fiber One, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto’s, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Kitano, Kix, Lärabar, Latina, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Nudges, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Progresso, Tastefuls, Total, Totino’s , Trix, True Chews, True Solutions, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Wilderness, and Yoki brands. The company sells its products to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, e-commerce retailers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, convenience stores, and pet specialty stores. General Mills, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Tingyi Cayman Islands

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. The company also provides property rental and management, logistics, management, and support services; and manufactures and sells bakery products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

