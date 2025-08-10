New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) vs. China Bilingual Technology & Education Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Financial Survey

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) and China Bilingual Technology & Education Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and China Bilingual Technology & Education Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $4.90 billion N/A $371.72 million $2.25 20.24 China Bilingual Technology & Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than China Bilingual Technology & Education Group.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and China Bilingual Technology & Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 1 5 2 0 2.13 China Bilingual Technology & Education Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $51.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.31%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than China Bilingual Technology & Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and China Bilingual Technology & Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 7.59% 11.32% 5.97% China Bilingual Technology & Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group has a beta of -2.25, suggesting that its share price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats China Bilingual Technology & Education Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993, and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About China Bilingual Technology & Education Group

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.