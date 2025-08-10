Head-To-Head Review: Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) & Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) and Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gain Therapeutics and Silence Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gain Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17 Silence Therapeutics 1 0 6 0 2.71

Gain Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 454.05%. Silence Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $33.8333, suggesting a potential upside of 571.30%. Given Silence Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silence Therapeutics is more favorable than Gain Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.0% of Gain Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Silence Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Gain Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Silence Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gain Therapeutics and Silence Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gain Therapeutics N/A -247.55% -146.06% Silence Therapeutics -294.20% -63.50% -38.60%

Volatility and Risk

Gain Therapeutics has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silence Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gain Therapeutics and Silence Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gain Therapeutics $50,000.00 890.07 -$20.41 million ($0.86) -1.72 Silence Therapeutics $43.26 million N/A -$45.31 million ($1.50) -3.36

Gain Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silence Therapeutics. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gain Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease. The company's lead drug candidate, GT-02287 for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trials. It also has various small molecule drug candidates, which are in the discovery, research, and preclinical stages for the treatment of Dementia with Lewy Bodies, Alzhiemer's Disease, Gaucher, GM1 Gangliosidosis, Krabbe Disease, Alpha1-Antitrypsun deficiency, and solid tumors. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. The company develops Zerlasiran (SLN360), which is in phase 2 clinical trial for cardiovascular disease associated with elevated lipoprotein(a); and Divesiran (SLN124), an siRNA molecule that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of genetic hematological conditions, including polycythemia vera. It is also developing SLN-COMP-1 and SLN-COMP-2 for complement-mediated diseases; and SLN-HAN-1 and SLN-HAN-2. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca PLC to discover, develop, and commercialize siRNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited to develop siRNAs; and Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.