1,000 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,816,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,444,000 after buying an additional 778,021 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $41,569,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 47.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 754,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 241,290 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 566,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 145,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $20,271,000. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.34. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Tenaris had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

