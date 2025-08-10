Financial Review: Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) & Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

Dividends

Teijin pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Grasim Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Grasim Industries pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teijin and Grasim Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teijin $6.60 billion 0.25 $187.09 million N/A N/A Grasim Industries $17.74 billion 0.75 $915.25 million $0.71 27.62

Volatility and Risk

Grasim Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Teijin.

Teijin has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teijin and Grasim Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teijin N/A N/A N/A Grasim Industries 2.69% 5.25% 1.68%

Summary

Grasim Industries beats Teijin on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films. The company also provides PC resins, polyphenylene sulfide resins, molded parts, and additives; lightweight glass and carbon fiber reinforced composites for automotive applications; and polytrimethylene telephthalate products, artificial leather materials, polyester nanofibers, and recycled polyester fibers. In addition, it offers pharmaceuticals for bone and joint, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic, and other diseases; home oxygen therapy, non-invasive positive pressure ventilation, rehabilitation, and sleep disordered breathing related devices, as well as sonic accelerated fracture healing system and community-based integrated care system; and orthopedic implantable devices, and functional food ingredients. Further, the company provides Recopic, a radio-frequency identification technology for inventory management. Additionally, it develops and implements engineering solutions for various issues, such as environmental pollution, energy supply stability, and aging-related workforce population decline. Teijin Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knit wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics such as georgettes, crepes, chiffons, and others; and textile products, such as linen and wool. The company offers various chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy resin products. In addition, it provides electrical insulators for transmission lines and substations, as well as equipment and railways. Further, the company offers grey cement; white cement; ready mix concrete; and cement-based putty. Additionally, it provides various financial services comprising non-bank financial, life insurance, asset management, housing finance, equity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance services. The company involved in solar power designing, engineering procurement, and commissioning business. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Mumbai, India.

