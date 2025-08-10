Analyzing Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) and Minim (NASDAQ:FIEE)

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -4.77% -4.69% -3.73% Minim -105.18% -1,144.78% -155.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Minim”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $45.28 million 0.98 -$3.76 million ($0.14) -26.86 Minim $125.00 1,772.80 -$17.63 million ($5.30) -0.52

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Minim. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

18.5% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Minim shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Minim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats Minim on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Minim

Minim, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products. The company also provides Minim mobile applications for end users to personalize and monitor their home and office network for speed testing, data usage tracking, security alerts, malware blocking, privacy settings, and parental controls; and Minim web application that enables technical support representatives of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and businesses to offer remote support with network insights. In addition, it offers Minim API suite and MinimOS for third-party hardware vendors, ISPs, and other partners to integrate with the Minim platform and functionality; to manage its account data; and to integrate with third-party router firmware. The company offers its products under the ZOOM, Motorola, and Minim brands. It sells its products through retailers and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as ZoomTelephonics, Inc. and changed its name to Minim, Inc. in June 2021. Minim, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

