Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLNO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $82.35 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $90.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of -2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a current ratio of 15.13.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $316,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,928.56. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,188,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,166 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,392,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,720 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,928,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,607,000 after purchasing an additional 658,518 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 344,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,400,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,510,000 after purchasing an additional 769,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

