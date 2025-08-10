Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 101,090 Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 101,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tilray Brands by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 487,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilray Brands by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 403,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tilray Brands by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 312,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Tilray Brands by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 74,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,095 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $652.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.85. Tilray Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.41 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 265.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray Brands news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 165,000 shares of Tilray Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,941,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,396.13. This trade represents a 4.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TLRY. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.92.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

