Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) & Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Critical Analysis

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) and Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Royal Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Royal Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Royal Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $3.31 billion 3.03 $459.40 million $1.69 9.33 Royal Gold $719.40 million 15.46 $332.02 million $6.82 24.78

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Gold. Harmony Gold Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Royal Gold pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Harmony Gold Mining pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Gold pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Royal Gold has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Harmony Gold Mining is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Harmony Gold Mining and Royal Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 0 4 0 0 2.00 Royal Gold 0 2 5 0 2.71

Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential downside of 22.59%. Royal Gold has a consensus target price of $198.6250, indicating a potential upside of 17.55%. Given Royal Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Gold is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Royal Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Royal Gold 56.24% 13.30% 12.32%

Risk and Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Gold has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Gold beats Harmony Gold Mining on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa. In addition, the company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu project located in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Further, it holds interest in Rosby and Eva Copper Project located in Queensland, Australia. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals. Its stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Africa, Mexico, Botswana, and internationally. Royal Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.