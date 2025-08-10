Critical Review: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) vs. Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Free Report) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Ambev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BrewBilt Brewing alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A N/A Ambev 16.18% 15.39% 9.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and Ambev, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ambev 1 6 0 0 1.86

Volatility and Risk

Ambev has a consensus price target of $2.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.54%. Given Ambev’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambev is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambev has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Ambev”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $500,000.00 0.00 -$18.45 million N/A N/A Ambev $91.72 billion 0.39 $2.68 billion $0.16 14.19

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ambev beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

(Get Free Report)

BrewBilt Brewing Company engages in the fermentation, production, packaging, and sale of a portfolio of craft beers in North America and Europe. The company sells audio/visual components, as well as merchandise. It serves grocery chains, restaurants, and various hospitality chains. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the Guaraná Antarctica, Gatorade, H2OH!, Pepsi Black, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Pepsi-Cola, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Red Bull, Seven Up, Nutrl, Bud Light Seltzer, Palm Bay, and Mike’s brands. It offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.