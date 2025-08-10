290,729 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 290,729 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the airline’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 369,493 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,858,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 152,043 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.
AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
