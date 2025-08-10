290,729 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 290,729 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the airline’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 369,493 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,858,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 152,043 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

