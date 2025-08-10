Bank of Nova Scotia Has $232,000 Position in Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 220,915 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 177,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,685,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,187 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 387.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 969,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 770,564 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 978,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 458,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,907,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 790,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul B. Middleton acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $669,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,558,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,805.92. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.35. Plug Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 82.21% and a negative net margin of 312.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.