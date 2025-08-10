Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 70 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in PTC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $205.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.58 and a 200 day moving average of $170.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

