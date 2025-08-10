Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 250 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Credo Technology Group worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $4,470,689.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,603,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,992,916.56. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $13,357,746.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 613,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,809,177.50. This represents a 21.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,274,583 shares of company stock valued at $113,118,257. 16.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRDO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $120.41 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $121.50. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.