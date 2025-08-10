Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $20.81 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $20,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $15,526,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 28.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 444.2% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $130.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.04, a PEG ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average of $120.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total value of $4,110,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 399,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,874,298. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $13,067,394.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,102.65. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835,918 shares of company stock valued at $106,308,669 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $136.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.72.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

