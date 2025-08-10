Best Healthcare Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 7th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Hims & Hers Health are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, manufacture, and delivery of medical goods and services—ranging from pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to medical devices, hospitals, and health insurers. Investors often view them as a defensive sector because demand for healthcare tends to remain steady regardless of economic cycles, driven by factors like aging populations and ongoing medical innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $194.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,679,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,849,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.76 and a 200-day moving average of $173.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.22. 8,631,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,097,067. The company has a market capitalization of $219.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $9.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,478,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,882. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $260.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW stock traded down $6.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.95. 10,060,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,009,569. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $210.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $10.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.43. 5,994,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,062,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.50 and its 200 day moving average is $280.68. The stock has a market cap of $227.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $46.48 on Thursday, reaching $865.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $180.09 billion, a PE ratio of 108.92, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $988.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $947.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,734,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,365,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

See Also