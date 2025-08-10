XTX Topco Ltd Has $357,000 Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 32,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CHT stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.26. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $47.03.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $1.6695 per share. This is an increase from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 84.97%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

See Also

