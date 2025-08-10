XTX Topco Ltd Buys 1,119 Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bicara Therapeutics were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCAX. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BCAX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bicara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCAX opened at $10.20 on Friday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). On average, equities analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

